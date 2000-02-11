*Cool Breeze Today

*More Rain Likely Saturday

*Brisk Easter Egg Hunts







A few light showers are possible into the morning drive especially south of Toledo and south of route 6. Temperatures will start mild in the mid to lower 40s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the day as a cool lake breeze develops into the afternoon. Highs today will reach only the upper 40s for Toledo, and a bit warmer farther south and west.



Tonight will be cool and mild with lows into the upper 30s. Rain will develop after midnight.



Scattered showers with a few heavy downpours push in on Thursday. A cool wind will keep highs in the upper 40s.



Weekend: More rain will work in for Saturday but most will clear up before mid-day on a brisk Easter Sunday.



