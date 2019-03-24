National Puppy Day: Dogs of Toledo

Author: Jenson Strock and Renata Cló |
TOLEDO (WTOL) - Saturday was National Puppy Day and we asked our viewers to send us photos of their furry buddies.
Although we wish we could publish the many dozens of photos we got, here are some of our favorite pups!
According to NationalPuppyDay.com, this day “celebrates the unconditional love and affection puppies bring to our lives. Their cuddles and wiggles make us smile and without a doubt, there are squeals of delight when there are puppies around!”
Puppy Day was also established as a way to bring awareness to the many dogs and puppies in need of care out there, the website said.
You can also celebrate with us by participating on our puppy-themed Twitter polls:
