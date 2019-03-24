Car catches fire after man strikes guide wire, two trees in Ottawa Co.

March 23, 2019 at 9:50 PM EST - Updated March 23 at 9:50 PM

A car accident that resulted in serious injuries Saturday night is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to a press release from the agency.

Bradford Meade, 47, was driving along Northwest Catawba Road when he failed to keep control of his car on a left hand curve. He went off road and hit a guide wire and two threes, the police said.

Meade’s car caught on fire but a witness was able to extinguish it.

Meade was entrapped in his car and authorities had to use mechanical means to get him out.

Alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the accident.

