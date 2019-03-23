Williams Co. police locate body of missing man

WILLIAMS COUNTY (WTOL) - Williams County police have found the body of a man who went missing earlier this week.
Police located the body of 35-year-old Anthony Wyse of Montpelier in the St. Joseph River about 500 yards south of County Road J near Lake McKarns in Superior Township.
Wyse’s family reported him missing shorty after midnight on March 19.
Police say Wyse was last seen leaving his place of employment on Monday, and his truck was found near Lake McKarns.
Wyse’s body was taken to the Williams County Coroner’s Office.
The incident is under investigation.
