Warm weather sparks inspiration for cleaning up city parks

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Born and raised in Toledo, Elizabeth Hare has spent her life biking around the city parks. Now, she wants to help others get involved in cleaning them up.
"I really haven't seen that much garbage that's in our rivers and I just want to make a personal impact that I can inspire others to pick up around their natural parks," Hare said.
So, she made a social media post.
“I basically made a query within the Old Orchard Association, and just said ‘hey, who wants to pick up trash with me?’ and I got a bunch of interest, so I was like okay, let’s do this, lets go,” Hare said.
With that interest, Hare also reached out to the Toledo Parks Department, and Commissioner Karen Ranney Wolkins is more than happy to provide resources.
"We're going to provide trash bags and we're going to coordinate trash pickup when we're done, and you know, we want to encourage more of this," Ranney Wolkins said.
Ranney Wolkins is also hoping this enthusiasm creates a ripple effect.
"You spend some time cleaning up a park, then it matters to you that it stays clean," Ranney Wolkins said.
That's why she and Hare already have been coordinating another cleanup for next weekend.
If you want to get involved in the park cleanup, it begins at Ottawa Park Saturday morning at 10 a.m. There will be a second cleanup on Saturday the 30 at the same time.
If you are interested in coordinating a park clean up, reach out to the Toledo Division of Parks, Recreation and Forestry to help coordinate resources and garbage bag pickup.
