Sandusky County hopes Sandusky River can grow as Walleye run destination

SANDUSKY COUNTY (WTOL) - Anglers from all across the Midwest are now heading to northwest Ohio for this years Walleye Run.
The bend in the Sandusky River between the State Street Bridge and Miles Newton Bridge in Fremont has become a destination for those looking for either Walleye or White Bass in the Spring.
And the county has been advertising itself to the fishing community recently, with the demolition of the Ballville Dam now complete, fish will have more access to more great fishing spots further up river.
So the Sandusky County Convention and Visitor Bureau has now debuted a an Angler Savings Card, for discounts at multiple businesses around town.
And despite the winter like Spring weather Friday, anglers continued to brave the river in search of another big bite.
“Yeah, it’s a good way to try to get outside and really, there’s guys who just like to be outside and I guess I’m one of them. *Regardless of the cold?* Don’t bother me a bit,” said Steve Kanney from Bucyrus.
And the fishermen here say if you don’t like the larger crowds at the Maumee River Walleye Run, the fishing is still pretty good here in the Sandusky.
