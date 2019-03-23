Rain Will Wrap Up the First Weekend of Spring

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Tonight will stay clear and calm. Temperatures will tumble through the 40s this evening and eventually reach the upper 20s by early morning. Thick clouds will push in by sunrise.
Sunday will be a warm and cloudy day. Highs will reach near 50 by afternoon with a few stray showers arriving late afternoon/early evening.
Light rain will continue overnight as temperatures drop to near 30. Rain will clear out before sunrise Monday.
Next Week: A major warm up, with highs in the 60s pushing in by late week!
