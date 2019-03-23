Police: 4-year-old shoots self in the leg after man falls asleep with loaded gun on pillow

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo man has been charged with child endangerment after his 4-year-old son got a hold of his gun and shot himself in the leg.
Police say Fredrick Allen was sleeping in bed and had a loaded semi-automatic pistol with him next to his pillow.
Allen told police he was awoken to the sound of a gunshot and found that his son shot himself in the leg with the gun.
Police say the bullet when through one of the 4-year-old’s legs and got lodged in the other.
Police say the toddler is in serious but stable condition and is expected to recover.
Allen was charged with child endangerment.
