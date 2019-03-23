Man charged after 4-year-old son shoots self in the leg

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo man has been charged with child endangerment after his 4-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the leg.
This happened on the 1600 block of Fernwood Ave. at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to Toledo police, Fredrick Allen II was asleep in bed and had his loaded, semi-automatic pistol next to his pillow.
Allen said he woke up to the sound of a gunshot and realized that his son had gotten a hold of the pistol and shot himself.
The child was rushed to the hospital, where it was discovered that the bullet went through one leg and was lodged in the other.
The 4-year-old boy is in serious, but stable condition and is expected to recover.
Allen was transported to the Detective Bureau and was subsequently charged with child endangerment.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.