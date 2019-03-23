Lenawee police seek information on stolen trailer

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Crime Stoppers of Lenawee is asking for the public’s help with information about the theft of a 18’ tandem axle landscape type trailer with a 4’ steel loading ramp on the rear of the trailer.
The theft occurred in the 4900 block of West Beecher Rd. in Madison Township on March 22 just after 11:30 a.m.
Surveillance footage shows a lone male hooking the trailer to an older green Ford Taurus four-door and driving away.
If you have any information about this case, please call Lenawee Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. You can also submit a tip online.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.