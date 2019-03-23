First Alert Forecast: Temps near 50° for the first weekend of spring

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Temperature stay below average on this first weekend of spring. Today’s high close will slowly rise to 50° with light winds and plenty of sunshine.
Tonight, the overnight low sinks around 29° with clear skies.
Clouds build early morning on Sunday with another day close to 50. Chance of late day showers is on the rise with rounds of rain possible overnight into Monday morning.
Monday afternoon, mostly sunny and cooler with the high around 40.
Temps push into the high 50s by late week.
