Bicycles donated for kids in Seneca County Jobs and Family Services

SENECA COUNTY (WTOL) - Seneca County children living in foster care, or out of home-care are getting extra help thanks to a Columbus based non-profit.
There were 24 brand new bikes that were unloaded Friday at the Seneca County Department of Jobs and Family Services.
Those bikes were donated by a non-profit organization called the Bike Lady, who gets bicycles into the hands of kids in foster care or being taken care of by other family members.
Bike Lady Inc recruits teenagers in the correctional system who have committed adult crimes to assemble the bikes, then they write an inspirational letter to the kids who receive them.
A free helmet courtesy of the Columbus Blue Jackets is also included.
Bike Lady Inc aims to donate bikes to communities in all 88 Ohio Counties.
Mindy Strup with the department of jobs and family services says for the kids who receive these bikes, it may very well be the first brand new item they have ever owned.
"The founder of this program also shared with me a story of another little girl who received a brand new red bike. And she carried it around with her, sat on it at the dinner table even because she was so excited to finally have something to call her own. So, for some of our kids, this is just, it's huge." said Strup
More information on The Bike Lady nonprofit can be found here.
