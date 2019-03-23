BGSU becomes a “storm ready” campus

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - As Severe Weather Awareness Week wraps up, BGSU is being recognized for its ability to respond to a weather emergency. The university was named a “Storm Ready” campus Friday, meaning they are capable of alerting students in a matter of minutes when there is severe weather.
“You need to have a 24-hour warning point, an emergency operation center capability, you need to have multiple ways of getting the information from the national weather service and then multiple redundant ways of alerting the campus community,” said Karen Oudeman with the National Weather Service.
BGSU is the fifth school in Ohio to receive this award and the first in northwest Ohio. There is around 16,000 students living on campus or nearby.
“And we know weather can be challenging at times in Ohio and in the Midwest and so it behooves us to make sure we are doing everything we can to make sure our students faculty and staff are prepared,” said BGSU President Rodney Rogers.
The university must renew its certification as a storm ready school every three years in order to ensure they are keeping up with safety protocols.
