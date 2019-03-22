Your Day Recipe: Fried Chicken Mac ‘n Cheese Balls

A seamless photo texture of mac-n-cheese (M. Harding)
By WTOL Newsroom | March 22, 2019 at 11:28 AM EST - Updated March 22 at 11:28 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Chef Ev of Chef Ev Meals shows you how to celebrate National Noodle Month in style with Fried Chicken Mac 'n Cheese Balls!

Ingredients:

· 3 cups mac ‘n cheese, homemade or store-bought

· 1 (28 oz) can Keystone Chicken

· 2 cups vegetable oil, or more, as needed

· 2 large eggs, beaten

· 1 1/2 cups Panko

· 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Directions:

1. Place macaroni and cheese into the refrigerator until firm, about 3-4 hours.

2. Heat vegetable oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium high heat.

3. Using a small cookie scoop, roll mac ‘n cheese and Keystone chicken into 1 1/4-to-1 1/2-inch balls, forming about 12.

4. Working one at a time, dip balls into eggs, then dredge in Panko, pressing to coat.

5. Working in batches, add balls to the Dutch oven and cook until evenly golden and crispy, about 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

6. Serve immediately, garnished with chives, if desired.

