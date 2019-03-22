Your Day Recipe: Fried Chicken Mac ‘n Cheese Balls

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Chef Ev of Chef Ev Meals shows you how to celebrate National Noodle Month in style with Fried Chicken Mac 'n Cheese Balls!
Ingredients:
· 3 cups mac ‘n cheese, homemade or store-bought
· 1 (28 oz) can Keystone Chicken
· 2 cups vegetable oil, or more, as needed
· 2 large eggs, beaten
· 1 1/2 cups Panko
· 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
Directions:
1. Place macaroni and cheese into the refrigerator until firm, about 3-4 hours.
2. Heat vegetable oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium high heat.
3. Using a small cookie scoop, roll mac ‘n cheese and Keystone chicken into 1 1/4-to-1 1/2-inch balls, forming about 12.
4. Working one at a time, dip balls into eggs, then dredge in Panko, pressing to coat.
5. Working in batches, add balls to the Dutch oven and cook until evenly golden and crispy, about 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
6. Serve immediately, garnished with chives, if desired.
