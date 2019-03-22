Trump intensifies effort to discredit Mueller report

Reports suggest special counsel Robert Mueller is wrapping up his investigation into Russian election meddling.

Trump intensifies effort to discredit Mueller report
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to their motorcade after attending service at Saint John's Church in Washington, Sunday, March 17, 2019 (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster)
March 22, 2019 at 11:20 AM EST - Updated March 22 at 11:20 AM

Author: Associated Press

Published: 11:51 AM EDT March 22, 2019

Updated: 11:51 AM EDT March 22, 2019

President Donald Trump is intensifying his efforts to discredit a highly anticipated report on the special counsel's Russia investigation.

In an interview with Fox Business Network to be aired Friday, Trump said: “I have a deputy, appoints a man to write a report on me, to make a determination on my presidency. People will not stand for it.”

Trump's comments came as special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to soon deliver a report to the Justice Department on his investigation into Russian election meddling.

Trump complained about Mueller’s appointment, calling him a “best friend” to James Comey, who succeeded Mueller as FBI director. Trump fired Comey while he was leading an investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. There’s no evidence the two are close friends.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.