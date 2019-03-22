Recall of potentially dangerous dog food expanded by Hill’s

Since Hill’s first announced the recall of a popular canned food, several dog owners have shared heartbreaking stories about the deaths of their pets.

Recall of potentially dangerous dog food expanded by Hill’s
March 22, 2019 at 3:40 AM EST - Updated March 22 at 3:40 AM

Author: Michelle Homer

Published: 6:25 PM CDT March 21, 2019

Updated: 11:25 PM CDT March 21, 2019

Hill’s Pet Nutrition is expanding its recall of select canned dog food products with potentially dangerous levels of vitamin D.

Pet owners nationwide have complained their dogs died or got very sick after eating Hill’s food. There are at least three class-action lawsuits.

Symptoms of elevated levels of vitamin D in dogs include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

If your dog was fed Hill’s and has any of these symptoms, you should contact your veterinarian.

You’ll find the list of products involved in the expanded recall and the original recall here.

Pet parents in the U.S. who purchased the product with the specific lot/date codes listed should discontinue feeding and dispose of those products immediately or return unopened product to your retailer for a refund.

No dry foods, cat foods, or treats are affected.

For more information, please contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. at 1-800-445-5777 every day during the hours of 7am-7pm (CST) or at contactus@hillspet.com. Information can also be found at www.hillspet.com/productlist

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.