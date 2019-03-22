Old South End initiative working to bring life, beauty and money back to neighborhood

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One of Toledo’s oldest neighborhoods has been getting a face-lift in the past two years.
It has been a slow but steady progress with the hopes to make south Toledo a much better place to live.
The Historic South Initiative is two years old. In that time, it has received a $300,000 grant from the state which they had to match. And it did with private fundraising.
Over the course of time, nearly 60 houses have been rebuilt or rehabbed and the difference is impossible to miss.
A lot of the south Toledo neighborhood is rundown as it’s filled with mixed income and boarded up homes.
You could buy most houses between $5,000 to $10,000.
But you can see the difference in the four-block area between Crittendan and Western Avenue just off Broadway Street. There you’ll find 20 homes with a new roof. Some of those homes received a new siding, or a new paint job and even new windows.
“The reasoning behind that is there was good housing stock here and some that just needed TLC to bring it back and you can make a much bigger impact if you do a small area instead of just scattershot around the whole south end," said Bob Welly with the Historic South Initiative.
The Historic South Initiative is hoping private investors will see that it is possible to make money by flipping houses in the Old South End.
For an example, an abandoned home what was completely renovated with electric and plumbing is now worth an asking price of $45,000.
“The flooring is the only thin in here that’s original..we were able to salvage the original hardwood and refinish it. Everything else has been done stripping down to the studs and rebuilt,” said Welly.
In time, the initiative would like to expand the target neighborhood by a street or two at a time.
