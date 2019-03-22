MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch over corn syrup ads

FILE--This undated file image provided by Anheuser-Busch shows a scene from the company's Bud Light 2019 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Bud Light attacked rival brands in its Super Bowl ads, but it was the corn industry that felt stung. The spots trolled rival brands that use corn syrup. One showed a medieval caravan schlepping a huge barrel of corn syrup to castles owned by Miller and Coors. The National Corn Growers Association rebuked the brand for boasting that Bud Light does not use the ingredient. The association, which says it represents 40,000 corn farmers nationwide, tweeted that America's corn farmers were "disappointed" in Bud Light, and thanked Miller Lite and Coors Light for "supporting our industry." (Anheuser-Busch via AP, File)