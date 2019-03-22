MI police looking for suspects who stole money, medication from Monroe Co. pharmacy

MONROE COUNTY (WTOL) - Troopers from the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police are investigating a breaking and entering at an area pharmacy.
The incident happened at Yinger Pharmacy on N. Monroe St. around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say two suspects broke into the pharmacy and stole about $400 and a large amount of controlled substances and medication.
Police say the suspects appear to be two adults males were driving a light-colored newer SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer.
One of the suspects was wearing dark sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, tennis shoes and black gloves, while the second suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, tan boots and black gloves at the time of the incident, according to police.
Anyone with information should call Trooper Michael at the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.
