Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor dies

Author: 10News Staff
Published: 4:18 PM EDT March 21, 2019
Updated: 4:22 PM EDT March 21, 2019
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A survivor of the 2018 Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has died.
Sydney Aiello, a former student, passed away on Sunday, according to police in Coconut Creek, Florida.
She was 19 years old.
Aiello was friends with Meadow Pollack, who was among the 17 people killed on Feb. 14, 2018.
She leaves behind her parents Cara and Joe, and her brother Nick, according to a GoFundMe page.
"She lit up every room she entered," the page said. "She filled her days cheerleading, doing yoga, and brightening up the days of others. Sydney aspired to work in the medical field helping others in need."
A fundraising website has raised more than $4,200 in memory of Aiello.
Police say there were no signs of foul play.
