Hay dropped to cattle stranded in Nebraska floodwater
This Wednesday, March 20, 2019 aerial photo shows flooding near the Platte River in in Plattsmouth, Neb., south of Omaha. The National Weather Service is warning that flooding in parts of South Dakota and northern Iowa could soon reach historic levels. A Weather Service hydrologist says "major and perhaps historic" flooding is possible later this month at some spots on the Big Sioux and James rivers. The worst of the flooding so far has been in Nebraska, southwestern Iowa and northwestern Missouri. (DroneBase via AP)
March 22, 2019 at 6:59 AM EST - Updated March 22 at 6:59 AM

SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) — Members of the Nebraska Army National Guard are using helicopters to drop hay bales to cattle marooned by floodwaters in eastern Nebraska.

Soldiers used a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on Wednesday to drop 10 round hay bales to stranded cattle in various spots near Richland, which is about 80 miles west of Omaha.

Some of the cattle were standing in several feet of water.

Wende Settles, a cattle producer with Wolfe Ranch, expressed gratitude for the help to feed the family’s stranded livestock, saying “not being able to get to them has just been really hard.”

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says in a news release Thursday that others needing similar help should contact their local emergency manager.

