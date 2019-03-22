First Alert Forecast: Old Man Winter pays a visit

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Friday’s weather will have you reaching for the winter coat and all the accessories. That’s because highs will be a full 10 degrees below normal with winds gusting to around 40 mph. You may be thinking spring, but you will be talking about the wind chill. Snow showers are also in Friday’s forecast.
Saturday will be a nice afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
Sunday will be partly cloudly throughout the day with a chance of showers into the evening. Highs will be in the 50s.
Monday may become windy with a chance of showers.
