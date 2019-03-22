BGPD are looking for information into 52 vehicle break-ins

March 22, 2019 at 5:29 AM EST - Updated March 22 at 5:29 AM

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - Bowling Green police are looking for information regarding multiple vehicle break-ins in the area.

Police were originally investigating a vehicle break-in on 232 Varsity North on Thursday.

When they canvassed the area, police say they located 51 additional vehicles that had been broken into in the areas of:

  • Varsity Square
  • 900 block of Klotz Rd.
  • 706 Napoleon Rd.
  • 400 block of S. Summit

Police believe this is the suspect’s vehicle:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131 or Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME.

