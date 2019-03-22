BGPD are looking for information into 52 vehicle break-ins

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - Bowling Green police are looking for information regarding multiple vehicle break-ins in the area.
Police were originally investigating a vehicle break-in on 232 Varsity North on Thursday.
When they canvassed the area, police say they located 51 additional vehicles that had been broken into in the areas of:
- Varsity Square
- 900 block of Klotz Rd.
- 706 Napoleon Rd.
- 400 block of S. Summit
Police believe this is the suspect’s vehicle:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131 or Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME.
