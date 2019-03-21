Warren Buffett offers $1M per year for life for perfect Sweet 16 bracket

There’s also a great consolation prize, but there’s a catch. There’s always a catch.

FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview in Omaha, Neb., with Liz Claman on Fox Business Network's "Countdown to the Closing Bell." (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Billionaire Warren Buffett is offering up a sweet March Madness deal -- $1 million per year for life if you can correctly predict the Sweet 16 field.

The catch: you must be a Berkshire Hathaway employee.

Buffett is also offering $100,000 to an employee who has the most correct picks, according to CBS Sports. Eight employees tied for that last year and split the $100,000.

The odds of filling out a perfect bracket all the way through the championship game is 1-in-9.2 quintillion -- if you flip a coin for each game.

