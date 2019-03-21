Two teens charged with murder in Alexia Carey’s shooting death

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Two 17-year-old teens have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Alexia Carey.
The two suspects were previously charged with felonious assault in the case.
Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument amongst two groups that escalated over social media, resulting in a physical fight on Nevada Street in east Toledo.
The two suspects are expected to be arraigned in juvenile court Friday with the new charges.
A motion has been filed to certify the two suspects as adults.
