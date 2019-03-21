Two Powerful Cyclones Are Set to Hit Australia!

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Two Cyclones have their sights set on the northern coast of Australia this weekend! Cyclone Veronica and Cyclone Trevor are both slow moving and rapidly strengthening storms that are set for a direct hit along the northern coast of the large island country.
Cyclone Veronica is already a Category 4 Severe Tropical Cyclone with sustained winds of 120 mph. This storm is set to make landfall on the northern shore of Western Australia, local time, mid-day Sunday, as a very powerful system.
Cyclone Trevor is significantly weaker with sustained winds only at 60 mph, but a rapid intensification is expected over the coming hours. Trevor will likely make landfall Saturday afternoon as a powerful, Category 3 Severe Tropical Cyclone.
Both systems could bring devastation to the landscape. Major flooding, damaging ocean water inundation and powerful winds could forever change the landscape of the northern coast.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.