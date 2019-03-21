Toledo youth join the conversation on city violence

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Powerful questions came from young girls Wednesday night.
"Why do people kill their own community?" asked one young girl at Wednesday’s forum at One Government Center.
This is just the beginning of a conversation city leaders say is long overdue with the youth in our community.
Several kids and teens spoke directly to city leaders about what they are seeing in their neighborhoods and they want to be done. It was clear they have a lot to say.
“We have all these kids dying and stuff like I’ve got homies that is dying like from that stuff man,” said Keith White, a Rogers student. “We need to do something about this gun violence like it’s crazy. I don’t know, one day I could be next.”
Strong words from teens right here in Toledo speaking out at the first youth forum, asking what the community will do to stop the violence.
“What are you planning to do about the situation?”
Councilman Larry Sykes along with other community members said the forum is just one step. They know it’s not a quick fix, but it’s vital our children have a seat at the table.
“It’s time for us to ask the young folks what is it you want,” said Toledo City Councilman Larry Sykes. “How can we as elected officials help you achieve your goal and reach your objectives? So, I want to listen to them.”
This was the first of many forums. The focus was to raise awareness. They shared statistics of violence happening in our community at the hands of our youth.
”For a total young folks of 6,387 crimes," stated Skyes at Wednesday’s meeting.
A statistic that shocked the crowd was that more than 4,000 of those crimes were by young African Americans. After hearing that, some young girls in the audience wanted to know more.
"Why do Black Americans kill other Black Americans? " asked one elementary student.
Leaders tackled these tough questions in hope of creating a conversation that leads to understanding and eventually actions for our community. While they know it doesn’t happen overnight, they feel it must start now.
"So either we are going to love each other, or we are going to continue to do what we do and guess what?” said Albert Earl, a community activist. “We’re going to continue to get what we’ve been always getting.“
Adults also were joining the conversation. Adults like Albert Bell, a boxer, who many young people admire. He believes more outlets are needed for kids like how boxing kept him engaged.
”It made all the difference,” said Bell of the impact boxing had on his childhood. “When you’re in the gym, whether you’re playing basketball or you’re boxing playing football or going swimming in the summer whatever it is it keeps you away from things you could be doing that are negative. "
Teens at Wednesday’s forum in One Government Center said this is a step in the right direction and hope it continues.
Councilman Skyes said he and other community leaders plan to answer the questions asked of them at the meeting over the next month. They are planning additional forums, a youth summit and even a job fair in the future to help kids in our community.
