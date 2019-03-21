Sign up to volunteer or be the recipient program for Days of Caring in Hancock County

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Right now you can sign up in Hancock County to help your community during this year’s Days of Caring.
The United Way of Hancock County will be holding their 25th Days of Caring event from May, 6 through May, 10.
The event allows local businesses to give their employees four hours during the work day to volunteer at any local organization, program, or entity to help out.
And right now, applications to sign up as volunteers are open until April, 15.
Additionally, programs can also apply to benefit from volunteers up until April, 28.
United Way community services director, Beverly Phillips, said it is a win win for the community, as people can get out and make an impact for programs that may not have the manpower or budget to get improvements done.
"It allows employees to do some team building together, they have a lot of fun out there when they're doing some really hard work. And for the agencies and the parks and other places, it gives them the opportunity to share what their mission is. And look at people in another perspective, as you're here to help us but there's other ways you can get involved with our organization." said Phillips
For more information on how you can sign up to volunteer or how you can sign up your program to receive volunteer work just click here.
