Officials looking for fugitive wanted for rape of minor

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Officials are looking for a Toledo man wanted for raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl.
Toledo Police and the United States Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are looking for 39-year-old Stanley Braswell.
According to court documents, the alleged crime happened in May 2016.
Police say Braswell’s last known address is in the 400 block of Lapier.
The NOVFTF has searched for Braswell in the Toledo area and has not located him, but they believe he is still in the Toledo area.
Officials say Braswell travels the area to perform in Rap Music and goes by the nickname of “Hennessy."
This warrant is valid anywhere in the United States and the NOVFTF will go anywhere in the country to apprehend him.
Braswell is described as a black male standing at 5′11″ and weighing 173 pounds.
Anyone with information should call the NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833 or Crime Stoppers at 1-419-255-1111 immediately.
Information leading to Braswell’s arrest may result in a cash reward. All tipsters can remain anonymous.
