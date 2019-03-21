No Powerball winner: Jackpot up to $625 million

Playing the lottery still has better odds than filling out a perfect March Madness bracket.

Lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games fill the drawer at The World Bar and Grill, in Delta, La., a few miles from the Mississippi-Louisiana state line, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Mississippi residents have crossed over state lines for a chance at winning an estimated $1.6 billion jackpot in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis)
March 21, 2019

Author: TEGNA Staff

Published: 6:39 AM EDT March 20, 2019

Updated: 4:11 AM EDT March 21, 2019

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot will increase to an estimated $625 million after nobody picked all the correct numbers Wednesday.

The winning numbers were 10, 14, 50, 53, 63, and a Powerball of 21.

There was a $2 million winner in South Carolina and $1 million winners in Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey and South Carolina, the lottery said.

Saturday's drawing will be for the largest lottery jackpot of 2019 and the biggest since last October's $1.5 billion MegaMillions payoff.

Someone taking the cash option would take home an estimated $380.6 million -- that's before the IRS gets involved.

The odds of winning the grand prize is 1-in-292,201,338. That sounds rough, but consider this: the odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1-in-9.2 quintillion (if you flip a coin on every game).

