New lungs, new life: a woman with Cystic Fibrosis shares her experience

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Local woman 29-year-old Jill Baker was inspired to share her experiences with Cystic Fibrosis now that the movie 5 Feet Apart is out.
The movie portrays a love story between Cystic Fibrosis patients and their medical struggles. One character is a girl waiting to get a lung transplant.
"The fact that it's in a movie and it's bringing it to the light, and I love it," Baker said.
Just four months ago, Jill’s Cystic Fibrosis was so bad she couldn’t walk more than a few feet at a time.
"I had no other option, I was either going to die or receive new lungs," Baker said.
In November, she received her lungs. She had to travel to Pittsburgh for the operation because of an infection she contracted because of her disease.
"They are the only hospital in the nation that does CF patients with B cepacia," Baker said.
Today, her recovery continues.
"I take about 40 pills a day," Baker said.
Her mom, Michelle Lewallen, gets emotional seeing Jill's strides.
"You know, every time she climbs a flight of stairs I'm like 'turn around and look down, can you believe you just did that?' because she could not have done that four months ago," Lewallen said.
"I have to stop and remind myself that my body is still healing, I can't go zero to 100," Baker said.
Now, what was once a death sentence has now become another obstacle she has overcome. For the first time, she can look to the future.
"It's a little scary, but I'm ready for the adventure," Baker said.
When Jill was born, her mother was told that about half of kids with her diagnosis live past the age of 18. At 29 and with a new set of lungs, Jill said she wants to become an advocate for organ donation.
Jill will be testing out her new lungs at a Cystic Fibrosis Foundation walk at the Oscar Bunch GM POwertrain UAW Family Park on May, 4. Check-in starts at 10 a.m.
Jill and her family also have a fund set up to help with transplant and medication costs. You can find that information here.
