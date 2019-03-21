Local organizations, businesses celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Thursday is World Down Syndrome Day, and a local organization is teaming up with area businesses to recognize those with Down Syndrome.
The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo (DSAGT) wants to share information about Down Syndrome and bring awareness to the abilities of individuals of all ages with Down syndrome living in our community.
“The opportunity for members of our community to come together on and around World Down Syndrome Day is incredibly impactful,” says Renee Canfield, Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo. “When business members, school administrators and teachers are enthusiastic about educating themselves, students, employees and patrons using accurate and current information about Down syndrome, real change happens. It is then that we begin to realize that people with Down syndrome are more alike their typical peers than different, and, together, we are truly making the Greater Toledo area a better place to live through compassion and understanding.”
Denny’s restaurant in Rossford is one of the businesses participating.
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., all customers who purchase at World Down Syndrome Day T-shirt at the restaurant will receive 10% off their bill.
Thriller Ink on Reynolds Rd. is also recognizing World Down Syndrome Day by featuring Down syndrome-themed tattoos by an artist who has a son with Down syndrome.
Proceeds from these two events will benefit the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo’s Scholarship Program, which aids in sending individuals with Down syndrome to a camp, recreational, therapeutic, or educational activity of their choice.
Multiple businesses and school districts throughout the Toledo area are also planning their own awareness activities, including:
- McCord Junior High (Sylvania)
- Frank Elementary and Perrysburg Schools (Perrysburg)
- St. Boniface (Oak Harbor)
- Liberty Center Schools (Liberty Center)
- Union Elementary (Upper Sandusky)
- Upper Sandusky Middle School
- Washington Preschool (Findlay)
- Jefferson Primary (Findlay)
- Chamberlin-Hill (Findlay)
- Whittier Primary (Findlay)
- Gilmore, Jasion & Mahler (Maumee)
- Mannik & Smith Group
World Down Syndrome Day is recognized on March 21 every year that started as a global awareness day that started in 2006 and has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.
The date for WDSD, being the 21st day of the third month, was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.
