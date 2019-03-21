Local organizations, businesses celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

“The opportunity for members of our community to come together on and around World Down Syndrome Day is incredibly impactful,” says Renee Canfield, Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo. “When business members, school administrators and teachers are enthusiastic about educating themselves, students, employees and patrons using accurate and current information about Down syndrome, real change happens. It is then that we begin to realize that people with Down syndrome are more alike their typical peers than different, and, together, we are truly making the Greater Toledo area a better place to live through compassion and understanding.”