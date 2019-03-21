Google ‘Florida man’ followed by your birthday: What’s your story?

The internet is buzzing with Florida’s most infamous residents.

Author: Andrew Krietz | Published: 10:11 PM EDT March 20, 2019 | Updated: 10:11 PM EDT March 20, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More than 21 million people call the Sunshine State home, but none are more infamous than Florida Man and Florida Woman.

They’ve gotten into a lot of trouble over the years, from allegedly asking the sheriff’s office to test some “bad” meth to claiming cocaine flew into a purse on a windy day. These stories run the gamut of sad, to tragic and outright outrageous.

Now the internet is asking: What's your Florida man story?

Appearing first to be popularized from a Tumblr post last week, people are asked to Google “florida man,” followed by your birthday. For example, “florida man march 20.”

You might come across some of these:

