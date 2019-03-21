Go 419: News season, new food on the menus

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Mud Hens throw out the first pitch of the season on April 4. Along with a new season, comes awesome new menu items for fans to enjoy!
Fitting for 2019, there are 19 new food and drink options including the FrozHEN cocktails and the 100% plant-based Impossible Burger (and yes, the burger tastes amazing – like a real burger!).
From the club/suite level to the main concourse fans can enjoy the ballpark classics along with new the menu items. Some a new twist on an old favorite like a S’mores Funnel Cake.
Here’s a look at what’s new at the park:
Club/Suite Level
• BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
o Slow smoked chicken, hand pulled and mixed with “We Be Ribs” Award winning BBQ sauce then piled high on a fresh Kaiser bun
• BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
o Slow roasted pork, hand pulled and mixed with “We Be Ribs” Award winning BBQ sauce then piled high on a fresh Kaiser bun
• Beef Brisket Sandwich
o Slow smoked beef brisket, sliced and piled high on a fresh Kaiser bun
Main Concourse
• Loaded Tater Tots | Gilhooley’s
o Crispy tater tots toose with bacon, nacho cheese, sour cream and topped with green onions
• Italian Sub | Mudzarella’s
o Ham, salami, Italian seasoning and provolone cheese piled high on a fresh sub bun; topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and red onions
• Turkey Sub |Mudzarella’s
o Layers of thinly sliced oven roasted turkey breast and cheddar cheese on a fresh sub bun; topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
• Impossible Burger |Gilhooley’s and the BirdCage Grill
o A quarter-pound Impossible burger patty (plant-based) with special sauce on a fresh Kaiser bun. merican cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles available upon request
• Philly Reuben Sandwich |Philly Cart
o Sliced corn beef topped with sauerkraut and swiss cheese on a fresh hoagie bun
• Brisket Mac & Cheese |Gilhooley’s
o Creamy house-made Mac and Cheese with chucks of tender beef brisket
• Mac & Cheese |Gilhooley’s
o Creamy house-made Mac and Cheese with crispy panko topping
• Kettle Corn | Popcorn/Pretzel Cart
o Sweet and salty fresh popped popcorn
• Smore Funnel Cake | FarrOut Funnels
o Funnel Cake drizzled with chocolate sauce then topped with graham crackers and mini marshmallows
NEW CONCOURSE RESTAURANT FrozHen Cocktails |Main concourse
• Frozen Cocktails: Flavors include: Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, Yellow Lemonade, and Blue Raspberry, try the Mud Hens Way – Red, Yellow, and Blue
• Non-Alcoholic Mocktails: Flavors include: Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, Yellow Lemonade, and Blue Raspberry, try the Mud Hens Way – Red, Yellow, and Blue
• Muddy Mary: Mud Hens bloody Mary mix served with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. served in a rimmed souvenir mason jar
• Spiked Coffee and Spiked Hot Chocolate
• Drinking Bat: Special logoed cup in the shape of a baseball bat filled with domestic draft beer
• Fresh Squeezed Lemonade | Lemonade Cart
o Can also be served with Titos Vodka
For game tickets, click here: https://www.milb.com/toledo
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.