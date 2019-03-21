Go 419 Must Do Rundown: Week of March 21

TOLEDO (WTOL) - There’s always something to do in the 419! Check out all the options you have this weekend!
Thursday, March 21
o Gathered Glassblowing Studio invites the public to our Spring Open House.
o Light refreshments and hors d'oeuvres will be served, and this event is free to the public.
o Featured glassblowing demonstration by Seattle-based Functional Glass artist Danny White.
o Demonstrations also by Gathered's second floor printmaking studios Pegboard Press and The Black Iron Press, and take an opportunity to see our recently completed mural by internationally-recognized artist Natalie Lanese!
o Come check out the new and expanding roster of artists and get a sneak peek at what Gathered has to offer in 2019!
Friday, March 22
o All you can eat price as follows; Adults $9, Children $4, Seniors $7, Family of 5+ $25
o FULL LIST: Feeling Fishy? Go 419 Guide to the Best Fish Fries
o Test your knowledge with a great pairing of microbrew and a wildflower identification competition in a natural setting.
o Brewmaster Nick Scott will discuss the different beers offered, including the biology of brewing and beer. Prizes will be awarded to the top three groups in the trivia contest.
o GAMEDAY THEME - Jeep Fest Night
o It's never too early to kick off the 2019 Jeep Fest!
o Volunteers will be on site to talk about this summer’s event and we will feature several different styles of Jeeps throughout the game.
o PRO Annual Home & Garden Show at Seagate Convention Center
o Spring is in the air which means it’s time for the PRO Home & Garden.
o Tickets $6 - Children 12 and under as well as those with a military ID get in free.
o This year’s show features over 100 of the area’s finest home improvement experts showcasing the latest trends for inside and outside your home.
o Landscape areas offer the latest outdoor living ideas.
o A very large variety of spring plants and flowers will be available for purchase from Bartz Viviano.
o Don’t miss the Spirit of PRO adult zone with a full bar, live music and cocktail making classes presented by Toledo Spirits.
Saturday, March 23
o ONE DONATION =ONE MACARON
o What is Macaron Day? Inspired by the annual Jour du Macaron in Paris, in which free macarons are given out and proceeds are given to charity.
o The patrons of So Sweet will receive one free macaron in exchange for donating to 'NO WOMEN LEFT BEHIND' Initiatives Fund.
o Come out and join the Northwest Ohio Arctic Wolves for the fifth annual evening of family fun!
o Toledo Police Hockey will take on Toledo Fire Hockey in a sled hockey competition with the winner facing the Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey team.
o There will be an opportunity to try sled hockey, raffles & silent auction, and a $5 pizza buffet.
o Admission: $5 Donation
o A day of fun and great savings at Garden Smiles!
o Get a first look at Carruth Studio's NEWEST designs as well as designs from other artists.
o Discounts and Giveaways including a sculpture signed by George Carruth.
o Complimentary food and adult beverages.
o University of Toledo students want your help!
o Founded at Texas A&M University in 1982, the BIG Event is a national organization that aims to give back to local communities through one large day of service.
o At the University of Toledo, more than 1,500 students, and faculty and staff members are expected to volunteer at more than 30 different locations to give thanks to the Toledo community. UT students coordinate the event, and all donations received from the community to fund it.
o Check-in, breakfast and the opening ceremony begin at 10 a.m. in the Student Recreation Center.
o Volunteers will be working at each site from approximately noon - 3 p.m.
o If you have any questions, please contact the director of the BIG Event at utoledobigevent@gmail.com or contact the Office of Alumni Engagement at 419.530.2586.
Sunday, March 24
o The Walleye are hosting a dog friendly night at the Huntington Center on Sunday!
o Tickets for dog owners are $17
o Tickets for your furry companion are $5.
§ 100% of the dog ticket proceeds will benefit local charities.
o Fans with their dog are asked to enter the Huntington Center through the Madison Street entrance.
o All dogs will receive a doggie prize.
o All dogs and owners will sit in the same sections. Limit one dog per adult. Dogs must be on a six foot (or less) leash.
o AND post game open skate!
o Open skate participants can provide their own skates or can rent them at the Huntington Center for $5.
o The open skate will last approximately (1) hour after the game.
o Get ready for the 2019 Wedding Madness Expo
o WIN PRIZES and have fun!
o Bring the grooms to enjoy the groom games and "guy" oriented prizes as well.
o Look forward to another amazing bridal show.
o See comedian Pauly Shore in TOLEDO!
o An entertainment career was virtually pre-ordained for Pauly Montgomery Shore.
o At age 4, he sat on the lap of The King himself in the company of his father, comedian Sammy Shore, who opened for Elvis during the early ’70s. Around the same time, Pauly’s mother, Mitzi, and father opened The Comedy Store on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip, giving their son the rare opportunity to hang out and be inspired by such rising talents as Robin Williams, David Letterman and the late Sam Kinison, who became his mentor.
