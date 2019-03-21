FIRST ALERT: from winter to spring fever!

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
*Friday: One Day Visit from Old Man Winter
*Weekend: Brighter Weather Expected
Friday's weather will have you reaching for the winter coat and all the accessories. Highs will be a full 10 degrees below normal with winds gusting to around 40 mph. You may be thinking spring, but you will be talking about the wind chill.
Tonight: mostly cloudy, breezy. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: windy and cold, snow showers. Highs around 40.
Saturday: mostly sunny, a nice afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday: partly sunny, chance of showers into the evening. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday night and Monday: becoming a bit windy, chance of showers.
