FIRST ALERT: from winter to spring fever!

FIRST ALERT: from winter to spring fever!
By Robert Shiels | March 21, 2019 at 4:10 PM EST - Updated March 21 at 4:10 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) -

*Friday: One Day Visit from Old Man Winter

*Weekend: Brighter Weather Expected

Friday's weather will have you reaching for the winter coat and all the accessories. Highs will be a full 10 degrees below normal with winds gusting to around 40 mph. You may be thinking spring, but you will be talking about the wind chill.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, breezy. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: windy and cold, snow showers. Highs around 40.

Saturday: mostly sunny, a nice afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday: partly sunny, chance of showers into the evening. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday night and Monday: becoming a bit windy, chance of showers.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.