First Alert Forecast: Cool, cloudy spring day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A chance of showers through 8 a.m., then overcast skies this morning with a mild feel. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s through mid morning.
It will remain cloudy into the early afternoon with a few break for some late day sunshine. Highs today will be in the middle and upper 40s.
It turns considerably colder and brisk Friday. A chance of a few rain (and snow!) showers. Highs will be in the 30s.
It will turn much brighter into Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will remain dry and partly sunny with highs in the 50s.
