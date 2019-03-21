Dorr Elementary closed due to electrical issue

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An elementary school in the Springfield Local Schools district is closed Thursday due to an electrical issue.
School superintendent Matt Geha says the issue occurred at Dorr Elementary around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
The fire department was called out to the school and the decision was made to cut power to the school around 11 p.m.
This was to prevent further damage to the building and its electrical system.
Superintendent Geha says they will assess the situation to determine what the school should do next.
