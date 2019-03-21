Big data study identifies drugs that increase risk of psychosis in youth with ADHD

About McLean Hospital McLean Hospital is the largest psychiatric affiliate of Harvard Medical School and has a longstanding history of delivering unmatched psychiatric care, conducting innovative brain research, and providing unparalleled professional and public education. Through its three-part mission of clinical care, research, and education, McLean has earned a reputation as a world leader in the field of psychiatry and has consistently been recognized as the best psychiatric hospital in the United States by the international magazine U.S. News & World Report. For more information, please visit mcleanhospital.org or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.