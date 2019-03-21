BGSU Falcon Cam is back

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - The falcons are back, and so is the Bowling Green State University Falcon Cam!
The city’s pair of Peregrine Falcons have once again decided to call the clock tower of the Wood County Courthouse their home.
According to BGSU’s website, this is the ninth year in a row the falcons have chosen this spot to nest.
And as you probably already know, the Peregrine Falcon is BGSU’s official mascot.
Freddy and Freida are probably very excited to watch their new friends hatch!
