Win the McDonald’s McDelivery Couch and never leave your house again

(WTOL) - We’ve seen a lot of interesting fast food-related give-aways lately....
...but we think this one takes the cake.
McDonald’s and La-Z-Boy want to make staying in that much more appealing with a one-of-a-kind McDelivery Couch.
Eat your Big Macs in style on the couch that’s tricked out with a built-in phone charger, McFlurry chiller to keep your ice cream nice and cold and light-up cup holders.
The couch is also complete with iClean stain resistant fabric by La-Z-Boy so you don’t have to fret if your ketchup falls off your fries.
So, how can you score this bad boy?
All you have to do is get on Twitter and in 280 characters or less let everyone know which McDonald’s menu items you want delivered to you by Uber Eats while your relax on the McDelivery Couch.
Be sure to tag @McDonalds and @UberEats and add the hashtag #McDeliverySweepstakes for your chance to win.
Be ready to stay in your pajamas for the rest of your life, because this couch makes going out seem severely underrated.
The contest ends at 11:59 on April 8, so get tweeting!
