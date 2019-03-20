Two teens dead after car crashes into tree in Medina Township

LENAWEE COUNTY (WTOL) - Two male teens are dead after their car crashed into a tree Tuesday evening in Medina Township.
The double fatal crash happened near Lime Creek Road near White Pine Highway around 6:43 p.m.
When the Lenawee County Central Dispatch received a call about the crash, it was reported that the engine had caught on fire and at least one person was lying near the car and appeared to be deceased.
Sheriff deputies say the car was speeding at a high rate and appeared to cross the center, left the road before crashing into the large tree.
In addition, there did not appear to be any evidence of braking.
Both victims were found next to the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if either person was wearing a seat belt.
Their names will not be released until their families are notified.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.