Tree City Film Festival to showcase films from our area and around the globe

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - Attention, movie lovers! The seventh annual Tree City Film Festival is right around the corner, giving you the opportunity to check out movies produced locally and from around the world.
Films made by professionals and amateurs alike will be screened across Sylvania, including a full lineup of Oscar nominated animated and live action short films.
Take a look at some of the events:
If you think your kid is the next Spielberg, you are in luck. The Tree City Film Festival welcomes children in grades K-12 to submit their own masterpiece to be debuted at a special screening.
These mini-filmmakers will have the chance to walk the red carpet before watching their creation on the big screen.
Their “shorter short films” should be less than three minutes long. Kids are encouraged to work with friends and family, using whatever digital devices they already have available to them. Whether its a script they produce or a simply a video of a performance, the important thing is that they get creative!
Festival organizers say they generally get about 15 individual youth “Shorties” films each year.
Approved entries will be shown at the Franciscan Center of Lourdes University on April 6 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $4 and only available at the door.
Submissions are due by March 29, so get filming! All actors must complete a release form by March 29 as well.
Take a look at some highlights of what has already been submitted by the graduates of Shorties U:
Shorties U is a four-day workshop for students in 5th through 8th grade. Its led by area experts, and takes students through the steps of how to create their own short films – including how to develop an idea, writing a script, shooting on a budget and the fundamentals of editing. Classes have already been completed for this year, but keep an eye out for next year’s registration!
The festival brings the chance to check out the creations of area filmmakers working under unique circumstances. Thirteen teams were challenged to write, shoot and edit a short film in just 50 hours.
On March 1, each team received a series of elements that had to be incorporated into their film: a particular genre, prop, line of dialogue, character name and shooting location. Teams were evaluated by a panel of judges who currently work in the film industry on March 3.
Now, you get the opportunity to watch the winning films!
Some of you may have heard of the classic 48-hour film festival. Tree City organizers decided to take this challenge and amp it up a bit. Teams had two extra hours to get extra creative. These screenings give you the chance to see if they used that time wisely.
The 50-hour challenge film premiere is set to take place Saturday, April 6 at Olander Park’s Nederhouser Community Hall.
Tickets are $10. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. with the screening and awards starting at 7 p.m.
Watch the Oscar’s and wonder what some of those film titles were? Miss out on the Oscar’s and want to know what all the fuss is about? Either way, you can see some of these world-class short films for free as part of the Tree City Film Festival.
Yes, you read that correctly. You can watch a series of Oscar-worthy films, just by making the trek to the Sylvania Branch Library.
On Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m., you can get a peek at the 2019 Oscar nominated animated short films. These shorts will all be rated “PG”, so most little ones should be welcome to attend.
That same day at 3 p.m., the library will be showing the 2019 Oscar nominated live action short films. These films however, come with an "R" rating, so this screening will be geared towards a more mature audience.
The weekend will be filled with the work of creative folks of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds, celebrating the art of filmmaking.
For more information on the festival, check out the SCAC website.
