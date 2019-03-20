Tiffin University students pledge to stop using the “R Word”

TIFFIN (WTOL) - An anti-bullying initiative in Seneca County is asking young people to stop using a derogatory word usually associated with people with a mental disability.
Tiffin University's Student Athlete Advisory Committee invited members from the Seneca County Opportunity Center to talk about the "R Word"
A word that used to be in our common vernacular as an insult and was used for years to be a broad generalization for someone with a mental disability.
So Wednesday, TU students were asked to sign a banner as a pledge to stop using the “R Word” which to this day is still hurtful according to the advocates on hand.
Organizers said even though the word is considered inappropriate across the board , it is a word that still floats around from time to time.
“And I hear it a lot, so I call a lot of people out about it. And I think it’s something that needs to be done. And it’s different hearing it from someone like myself, but hearing it from the STIR advocates too. So, I think that really makes an impact,” said Nini Wagner, president of the Student Athlete advisory committee.
More information on the global inclusion initiative can be found here.
