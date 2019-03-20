Seneca County to auction off their Carnegie Library building

SENECA COUNTY (WTOL) - A historic building in Tiffin is hopefully getting a new life as Seneca County is ready to hand over their former library building to a private developer.
Built in 1912, the building in downtown Tiffin was one of the more than 2,000 Carnegie Libraries.
It was home to the Seneca County Public Library until 1976, when it was remodeled to host the Seneca County Juvenile Probate Court.
Current Judge Jay Meyer said a lot of people have many memories of the building, but the older structure couldn’t support a modern court anymore.
So the Juvenile Probate Court moved locations across the street to the new Seneca County Joint Justice Center.
“As time went on, the needs of the community changed, as time went on we needed to have more space, and we needed to have handicap accessibility. And it’s a great, old lady, but we needed a new space,” said Judge Meyer.
Now empty, the 107-year-old, 7,800-square-foot building is primed for a new owner.
County commissioners voted to sell the building at auction with no minimum bid and no deed restriction as part of their county building facility master plan.
The hope is, the historic structure can be a new home for businesses or even other uses since it is in a prime spot of a burgeoning downtown revitalization.
“But, what we want to see is this be re purposed because it is a beautiful structure, and I think it has the chance of many more years of life here in downtown Tiffin,” said commissioner Holly Stacy.
The auction to sell the historic Seneca County property will be held on May 14, at 10:30 a.m. at 108 Jefferson Street.
