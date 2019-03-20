Toledo schools participate in the statewide tornado drill

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Many schools in Toledo participated on the statewide tornado drill as part of severe weather awareness week Wednesday morning.
At 9:50 a.m. sirens rang throughout all of Ohio. Old Orchard Elementary in West Toledo was one of the schools to participate in the statewide drill.
The school does all types of emergency drills on a monthly basis.
“We do fire drills, we also do A.L.I.C.E. drills, we also do lock in procedures,” said Valerie Dreier, Principal at Old Orchard Elementary.
TPS teachers have been talking with students about severe weather in their classes over the past week.
Administrators said its important to prepare students for all types of situations, even if they don’t understand why it’s important. .
Additionally, the type of emergency situations to prepare students is constantly changing.
“Oh! They have definitely changed throughout the years! Especially with our ALICE procedures. We need to make sure our students know where to go as an offsite location, now we need to teach out students where to go if there is an active shooter in the building,” said Dreier.
Teachers and other school leaders try to make these drills as realistic as possible for students so they are properly prepared if there is a real emergency.
