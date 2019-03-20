Perrysburg Township now has speed cameras

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - If you’re driving through Perrysburg Township you may notice officers using speed cameras.
Good news is they not ticketing drivers yet.
“There's a 30-day warning period that warns to the public that are utilizing these roadways that hey were out there we are utilizing them this is a warning phase” said Lt. Dave Nixon of the Perrysburg Township Police Department.
Perrysburg Township officers trained on the speed cameras alongside members of the Toledo police department that has been using the cameras for a number of years.
Even though it is only a grace period, the Perrysburg Township Police Department has clocked people going over 90 miles per hour.
A driver will be clocked by a speed camera if they are going more than 11 miles an hour over the speed limit. The department said after studying the cameras, they feel as if this is the best way to enforce speed limits throughout the township while keeping both drivers and officers safe on the roads.
“There is less risk of harm to the officers and the people being pulled over from speed. anytime you pull a car over there’s an element of risk involved being alongside busy roadways” said Lt. Nixon.
Right now drivers caught speeding are only being sent a warning letter. But starting mid-April, they can be fined up to $120 without ever being pulled over.
