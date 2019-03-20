New trend has kids using baking extracts to get drunk

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Across the country, a growing number of students are turning to a popular baking product to get tipsy. It’s a temporary high that local health officials say, could have serious consequences.
“There’s so many different ways that kids can do something that they probably shouldn’t be doing to get high,” explained Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski .
The latest trend: teens using extract products to spike coffee. From vanilla to orange, the flavors are packed with an extra kick.
“These are intended to use for baking, to flavor baked goods. It’s not intended to drink," Zgodzinski said.
The products, which are easily found on grocery store shelves, are laced with a potent amount of alcohol.
According to FDA regulations, pure vanilla extract must contain 35 percent alcohol. In comparison, the alcohol content of beer is between two and six percent, wine is around 10 to 20 percent and distilled liquors are around 40 to 50 percent.
In most cases, the alcohol in this is burned away in the cooking process, but when ingested directly, the effects are similar to drinking an entire bottle of vodka.
The growing trend is the latest among teens to get a buzz without an ID, joining other dangerous cocktails like the “purple drank” or syrup; a mix of cough syrup, Sprite and Jolly Ranchers.
The extract trend was unheard of by most, but health officials warn, it could lead to serious health problems for those who dare to try it; from stomach issues and dehydration, to other signs of alcohol poisoning.
“It’s out there. We’ve got to be careful,” Zgodzinski said. “It would be a shame to go to the grocery store and have to find someone to unlock the vanilla extract for you."
While it may sound extreme, some parents believe there should be more oversight on the products to keep them away from teens.
“I just bought the cooking wine, which doesn’t have that much alcohol in it and they ID’d me. Yeah, they probably should ID, if anything has alcohol in it," Taleah Faulkner said.
Until laws change, health leaders say parents should be vigilant.
“Watch your kids. Watch those signs. If you keep seeing extract being removed from your shelves, it could be a sign,” Zgodzinski said.
We checked with TPS leaders who tell us they haven’t had any reported cases, and have policies in place to discourage it.
However, statistics from Ohio’s poison control center show misuse of this baking product is a problem here in the state, with 77 cases reported last year.
Already this year, there have been 28 cases reported.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.