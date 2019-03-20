$550 million Powerball drawing Wednesday

Playing the lottery still has better odds than filing out a perfect March Madness bracket.

March 20, 2019 at 5:58 AM EST - Updated March 20 at 5:58 AM

Author: TEGNA Staff

Published: 6:39 AM EDT March 20, 2019

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is up to $550 million.

MarketWatch reports it's the largest lottery jackpot of 2019 and the biggest since last October's $1.5 billion MegaMillions payoff.

Someone taking the cash option would take home an estimated $335.8 million -- that’s before the IRS gets involved.

The odds of winning the grand prize is 1-in-292,201,338. That sounds rough, but consider this: the odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1-in-9.2 quintillion (if you flip a coin on every game).

