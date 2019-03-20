Man suspected of drug possession hides in Lenawee library, assaults police officer

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A man is in police custody after evading police and shoving his thumbs into an officer’s eyes in Adrian last Wednesday.
Adrian police were dispatched to West Main St. to investigate suspects who were using drugs. Upon arrival, they discovered that one suspect, James Alfred Dotson, had fled to the Lenawee County District Library. Officers found Dotson at the library hiding among the bookshelves.
Dotson fled on foot and was eventually taken into custody after a physical struggle with officers.
During the struggle, Dotson reportedly shoved his thumbs into an Adrian police officer’s eyes.
A search warrant later executed in a hotel room found heroin, crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia which was seized by police.
Dotson has been charged with assault with intent to maim, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assaulting police causing injury.
Additional drug charges are pending.
